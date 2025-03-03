Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 3693944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Transocean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Pilgrim Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $77,473,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,976,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.