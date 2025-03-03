Treasury Wine Estates Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $6.84 on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

