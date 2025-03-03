Treasury Wine Estates Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $6.84 on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.
About Treasury Wine Estates
