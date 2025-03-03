Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 455.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

