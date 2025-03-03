Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 455.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
