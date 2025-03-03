Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 189 ($2.40) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.50 ($2.37).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 147.40 ($1.87). 5,372,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,400,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.57. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.20 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.90 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 8.05 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

