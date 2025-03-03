Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 189 ($2.40) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.50 ($2.37).
Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 8.05 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
