Truist Financial Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $15.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 269.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.07. 7,018,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 142.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

