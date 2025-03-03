Unified Investment Management Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,133.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $892,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,553.84. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,713,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $93.10 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

