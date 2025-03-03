Unified Investment Management Buys New Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Teradata comprises about 1.1% of Unified Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 2,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teradata by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Teradata by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Teradata by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $23.79 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

