Unified Investment Management Buys Shares of 54,863 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000. Genuine Parts makes up about 7.3% of Unified Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $125.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.