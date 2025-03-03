Unified Investment Management Makes New $575,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28,529.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 521,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,353,000 after acquiring an additional 178,634 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 402,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,434,000 after purchasing an additional 162,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,568,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,815,000 after buying an additional 137,365 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.55.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $247.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average of $261.84. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $225.36 and a 52 week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

