Unified Investment Management Makes New $794,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

FDX opened at $263.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.32. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $242.92 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

