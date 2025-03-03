Unified Investment Management Makes New Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $99.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.