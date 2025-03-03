United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ UG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 1,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

