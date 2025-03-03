US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,601 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,598,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $209.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

