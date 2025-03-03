US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cummins were worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after buying an additional 126,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,244,000 after buying an additional 120,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,017,000 after buying an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $367.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.91. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.88 and a 52 week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

