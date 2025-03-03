US Bancorp DE Has $18.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.