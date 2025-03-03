US Bancorp DE Has $20.51 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,928,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,076.48. This trade represents a 78.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $108.01 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

