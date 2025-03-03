US Bancorp DE Has $30.39 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $30,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $151.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

