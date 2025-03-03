US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $32,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Optas LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

MMC opened at $237.78 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.