US Bancorp DE Sells 2,080 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $137,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASML by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,603 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in ASML by 126.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 148,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2,825.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.19. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

