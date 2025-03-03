US Bancorp DE Sells 744 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.49 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

