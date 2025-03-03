US Bancorp DE Sells 9,920 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after buying an additional 2,506,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

