US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.4% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 15.7% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $61.47 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

