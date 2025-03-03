UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
