UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

