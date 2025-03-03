Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 14.5% – What’s Next?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $3.79. 37,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 68,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Uxin Trading Down 12.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

