VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DAPP traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.
