VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DAPP traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 1,134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 490,316 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 844.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 266,734 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 175,390 shares during the period.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

