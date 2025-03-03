VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $256.40 and last traded at $255.67, with a volume of 401460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.38.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.54.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

