Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 529,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 193,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 90,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.