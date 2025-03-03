Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.05 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

