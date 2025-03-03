Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $598.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

