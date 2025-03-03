Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $196.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $215.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

