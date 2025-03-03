Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

