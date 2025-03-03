Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
