Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.85. Veradigm shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 26,110 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDRX. Stephens lifted their price target on Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Veradigm Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

