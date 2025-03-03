VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,289,100 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,601,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,064,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

VERSES AI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VRSSF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. VERSES AI has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

