Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 4,975 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Trex by 81.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.2% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 68,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trex by 237.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 287.1% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $61.71 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.68 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Insider Activity

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

