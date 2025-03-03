Versor Investments LP Has $443,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SFM opened at $148.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

