Versor Investments LP Makes New $357,000 Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clear Secure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Price Performance
Shares of YOU opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.38.
YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
