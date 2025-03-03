Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 6,412 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 390.6% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 325.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

