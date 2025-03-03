Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were down 7% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $111.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $86.50 and last traded at $88.55. Approximately 5,335,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,681,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.17.

VRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

