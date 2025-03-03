Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 1,054,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,947,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

