Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 73,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.72.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.