Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viomi Technology Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 73,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.72.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
