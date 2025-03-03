Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 187.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

