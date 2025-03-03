Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$278.23, with a volume of 75635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$274.36.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$259.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$254.81.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.76, for a total value of C$1,353,780.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,786.88. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

Further Reading

