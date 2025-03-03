Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) CFO Sells $38,715.32 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $38,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,922.76. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

WSBF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,899. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $271.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 431,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

