Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NICE (NICE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $279.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $286.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $176.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2025 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2025 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/17/2025 – NICE is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.51.

Get NICE Ltd alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $313,808,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 151,528 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in NICE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,941,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NICE by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NICE by 21.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,642,000 after acquiring an additional 279,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.