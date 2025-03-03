Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NICE (NICE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) in the last few weeks:
- 2/24/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $279.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $286.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $176.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2025 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/21/2025 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/17/2025 – NICE is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NICE stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.51.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
