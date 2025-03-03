Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Price

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. 45,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,358. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $5,544,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

