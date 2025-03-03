Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $78.35 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
