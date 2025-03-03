Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is B&I Capital AG’s 4th Largest Position

B&I Capital AG reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,480 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 6.2% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after buying an additional 1,797,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after buying an additional 3,977,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after buying an additional 5,982,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,657,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,884,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,585,000 after buying an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $153.54 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

