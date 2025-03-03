Wernau Asset Management Inc. Invests $486,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

