Wernau Asset Management Inc. Takes $853,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wernau Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SCHD opened at $28.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

